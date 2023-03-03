ZANESVILLE, OH – The Fraternal Order of Eagles and The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center put together a speech competition.



The God, flag, and Country Speech Competition was held on March 3rd at the John McIntire Library in Zanesville. With 3 different age groups and approximately 50 participants, the students were able to express themselves on stage with a speech they wrote themselves.

“My favorite part would be all the students that are involved, and their enthusiasm and just watching them transform their ability to write a speech as well as stand up and give it with some action and all of that with it.” MVESC Director of Gifted Education, Colette Smith stated.



There was a third, second, and first place winner in each age group. The first place winners will be going onto a Zone Competition in Reynoldsburg Ohio next month.

“I am happy to be here. I feel proud of myself and everyone who’s in this event today. Everyone who actually took the time to express themself.” First place winner in the 14–15-Year-Old Age Group, Christina Holmes said.

All first, second, and third place winners received a plaque.