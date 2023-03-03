Updated on Friday March 3rd, 2023, Morning:

Today: Rain Showers. Possible Storms. Gusty. High 54°

Tonight: Rain Before Midnight. Windy. Low 37°

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler & Drier. High 50°

DISCUSSION:

Showers will be with us on Friday starting in the morning and lasting into the evening. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. Gusts as high as 35 mph will be possible. Highs will top off in the lower to mid fifties.

Rain will continue throughout the evening and taper off around midnight. Skies will remain cloudy and gusty conditions will continue. Lows drop off into the mid to upper thirties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs top off at around fifty across the region.

We warm up to the mid fifties on Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies.

Skies will remain partly cloudy on Monday, but we will warm up as we start up the new work week. Highs will be in the mid sixties.

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy for Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures start to fall. Highs will be in the lower fifties on Tuesday, and back to the mid to upper forties on Wednesday.

We will continue to get cooler on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower forties under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Friday!

