The Animal Shelter Society: National Rescue Cat Day and Yappy Hour

ZANESVILLE, OH- There’s no better way to celebrate International Rescue Cat Day then by adopting a cat from the Animal Shelter Society.

Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that there are many cats just waiting for a home, so by adopting you are giving the animal a much needed second chance. You can stop cruelty in mass breeding facilities, you receive a cat who’s had great care and since all cats at the shelter are spayed or neutered and vaccinated your cutting down on overpopulation.

“It’s important to adopt, these animals are healthy and with this overpopulation that we’re dealing with in our community, it causes problems for not just the animals it’s very sad but it’s also for homeowners, business owners. That’s why we apply for several grants a year to spay and neuter so that we can get these cats off the street. We can’t bring them in off the street to help them until folks come in and adopt from us.”

Gibson also said that if you want to help support the work of the shelter you can participate in their Yappy Hour that takes place at the Zanesville Country Club.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a non-profit to put these fundraisers on but when you got a good community like we do, and when you got them reaching out and say hey I know Yappy Hour is coming up and there stopping by to do the sponsorships, that says a lot. That means that you support us financially which is how we make this happen with twenty local staff members and over one-hundred animals in our care but it means that you believe in our mission.”

The Yappy Hour is March 9th from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm. Tickets are $50 and you can purchase a ticket online and at the shelter during open hours.