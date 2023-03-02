Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs1974

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says a manhunt is on for 27-year-old Shawn Williamson.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said that Williamson is wanted in a stolen vehicle incident.

Authorities spent hours Thursday afternoon searching for Williamson. He was last seen in the area of State Route 555 and Irish Ridge Road on foot.

Sheriff Lutz said he’s considered to be armed and dangerous. If he is seen do not approach and call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.

Sheriff Lutz also urges citizens to lock all houses and vehicles.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.