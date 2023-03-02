Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says a manhunt is on for 27-year-old Shawn Williamson.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said that Williamson is wanted in a stolen vehicle incident.

Authorities spent hours Thursday afternoon searching for Williamson. He was last seen in the area of State Route 555 and Irish Ridge Road on foot.

Sheriff Lutz said he’s considered to be armed and dangerous. If he is seen do not approach and call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.

Sheriff Lutz also urges citizens to lock all houses and vehicles.