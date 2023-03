An amber alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy from Hamilton County.

The child’s name is Brandon Rozier, Jr . The child was taken from 1951 Sterling Avenue in North College HIll, Ohio.

He was last seen at 5 a.m. Thursday wearing a black t-shirt.

The suspect is 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock.

The vehicle involved is a black 2009 Saturn Vue with Ohio plate number JVU5960.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle.