County Commissioner Opens Bids For Water Project

Zanesville, OH-

The Muskingum County Commissioners Office opened up bids for a Norfield and Arch Hill road water line extension project.

The lines would also run along Lodge Road, Murphy Hill Road, Carr Road, and Knipe Road. There were three potential bids ranging from 2.2 million dollars down to 1.5 million dollars.

“So, it’s for a water line project that is in Perry and Salem Township. We have a potential of 54 residents that are in need of water and are willing to buy a tap,” Assistant Project Director for the Water Department, Zack Forker, said.

The lines would range in size from 6 inches along Norfield Road and then branch off to 4 inches on Murphy and Knipe Roads. Forker said there would be a quick timeline on this project.

“We hope to, we anticipate this to be starting in the summer of 2023 to the fall of 2023.”

The Commissioners Office took the bids under advisement and hopefully will know who the recommendation is by Monday.