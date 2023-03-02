8 Arrested in Guernsey Co.

Eight individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Guernsey County Jail following the execution of a search warrant.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said on Wednesday around 10pm the sheriff’s office along with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement and BULK Task force executed a search warrant on a residence in Jackson Township.

The agencies had been conducting an investigation into a residence on Lucasburg Road, just outside the Village of Byesville.

During the execution of the warrant authorities discovered substantial amounts of narcotics, cash and firearms.

Names of residents are being withheld as the investigation is on-going and the filing of formal charges are pending.