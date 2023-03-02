Updated on Thursday March 2nd, 2023, Morning:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 56°

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Mild. Low 38°

Friday: Rain Showers. Possible Thunder. Gusty. High 55°

DISCUSSION:

We will clear out to mostly sunny, but we will be a little cooler today as a cold front moves through. Highs will dip down to the lower to mid to upper fifties.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight. We will be a bit cooler, but still mild, as lows drop into the upper thirties.

Showers will be with us on Friday starting in the morning and lasting into the evening. A rumble of thunder along with gusty winds will be possible. Highs will top off in the lower to mid fifties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs drop to the lower to upper forties across the region.

We warm up to the lower fifties on Sunday, along with mostly sunny skies.

We will increase to partly cloudy skies on Monday, but we will warm up as well as we start up the new work week. Highs will be in the lower sixties.

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy for Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures start to fall. Highs will be in the lower fifties on Tuesday, and back to the mid to upper forties on Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

