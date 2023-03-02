7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti

Updated on Thursday March 2nd, 2023, Morning:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 56°

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Mild. Low 38°

Friday: Rain Showers. Possible Thunder. Gusty. High 55°

DISCUSSION:          

We will clear out to mostly sunny, but we will be a little cooler today as a cold front moves through. Highs will dip down to the lower to mid to upper fifties. 

Clouds will be on the increase overnight. We will be a bit cooler, but still mild, as lows drop into the upper thirties. 

Showers will be with us on Friday starting in the morning and lasting into the evening. A rumble of thunder along with gusty winds will be possible. Highs will top off in the lower to mid fifties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs drop to the lower to upper forties across the region.

We warm up to the lower fifties on Sunday, along with mostly sunny skies. 

We will increase to partly cloudy skies on Monday, but we will warm up as well as we start up the new work week. Highs will be in the lower sixties. 

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy for Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures start to fall. Highs will be in the lower fifties on Tuesday, and back to the mid to upper forties on Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!