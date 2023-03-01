Dog of the Week: Meet Larry

ZANESVILLE, OH- Life will be an adventure with this week’s Dog of the Week.

Larry, a two year old Terrier Mix, loves to take his daily walk and rides well in the car. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said that he’s also full of energy and would love a family who can match his activity level.

“I would say with Larry, he would require maybe more of an active family, someone who likes to go for walks and so forth since it is something he loves to do and he seems like after he does that, he calms down a lot.”

McQuaid also said that if you’d like to help dogs like Larry the k9 Adoption Center is in need of volunteers.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and foster too because that’s another way for us to be able to find out about different things about different dogs. So, if you’re interested in doing that, stop in and let us know and talk to one of the staff members and we’ll get you fixed up with that.”

If you want to volunteer at the k9 Adoption Center or would like to foster or adopt Larry or any other dog, you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.