ArtCOZ March Artist of the Month

ZANESVILLE, OH – The March ArtCOZ artist of the month is Bill Bird, and his art reflects over 40 years of hard work.



Bird is a stained-glass artist. Approximately 40 years ago, Bird taught himself how to create stained glass art when his wife wanted some decorations for her windows. Now, Birds basement is a stained-glass workshop where he spends most of his time doing what he loves making stained glass for people and businesses.

“I look at it as a craft. Through the years I’ve learned how to design and how to add colors and all of that. I just like when you get done and you accomplish it and you can hold it up and say, ‘I made that.'” Artist of the Month, Bill Bird said.



Bird shares his passion with others by offering stained glass classes. It’s a six-week class where you can learn how to cut, design, and build stained glass. Birds’ art will be on display and available to purchase at Julie’s ARTery in downtown Zanesville during the Friday Art Walk.

“It’s amazing what you can do with stained glass. To me, it’s very calming and it’s interesting. I just started a class, and everybody was a little hesitant about cutting. By the second class, they had their items cut out.” Bird stated.

For more information about Bill Birds art or stained glass classes, visit his Facebook page below.

(2) Bill’s Stained Glass | Zanesville OH | Facebook