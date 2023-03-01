Updated on Wednesday March 1st, 2023, Morning:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Clouds Increase Late. Showers in the Evening. High 71°

Tonight: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Low 44°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 55°

DISCUSSION:

More warmth as well as rain chances will be with us today as a warm front approaches. We will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will start to move back in in the evening. Showers will be with us in the evening and will end before midnight. Highs will be in the lower seventies.

Few showers will be with us for the first half of the overnight. Clouds will start to decrease after midnight. Lows drop only into the mid forties.

We will clear out to mostly sunny, but we will be a little cooler on Thursday as a cold front approaches. Highs will dip down to the lower to mid fifties.

Showers will be with us on Friday. Chances will last throughout the day. Highs will top off in the lower to mid fifties.

Some rain will be possible on Saturday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs drop to the lower to mid forties across the region.

We warm up to the mid forties to near fifty on Sunday, along with mostly sunny skies.

Monday will also have mostly sunny skies, but we will warm up as well as we start up the new work week. Highs will be in the lower to mid fifties.

More clouds will be with us on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs dropping a bit into the lower fifties.

Have a great Wednesday!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com