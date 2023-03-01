100 Women Who Care Muskingum County Donated $10,000 to the Muskingum County Literacy Council  

ZANESVILLE, OH- An organization of of over 100 women are working together to make a difference for non-profits in the community.

100 Women Who Care meet during the year and bring $100 to the meetings. They then choose three different organizations to help with the big winner receiving $10,000. This year they chose the Muskingum County Literacy Council. Treasurer for the Muskingum County Literacy Council Becky Hill said that they’ll use the money to support their participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“We rely totally upon donations for our organization, the Council needs donations to operate and we don’t have any revenue stream other than fundraising. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library cost our organizations over $45,000 a year to provide a free book to every child, every month from birth to age 5 and that is so important to get them ready for Kindergarten.”

President and Founder of 100 Women Who Care Muskingum County Melanie Klotzbach said that this program allows them to make a big impact in the community and helps them learn more about the organizations that make up our area.

“I think one of the biggest things about giving this money to different organizations here in Muskingum County is when you collectively give your money. I can give you $100 and you’ll be thankful but if I get one-hundred of my friends together, that’s over $10,000 and it makes a much more bigger impact. It also allows our members to hear from different organizations and different charities and learn more about what’s going on here in our County.”

Other local organizations receiving funding included Christ’s Table and the Animal Shelter Society who each received $1,000.