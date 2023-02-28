Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Sectional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Altamont 61, Casey-Westfield 59
Bluford Webber 41, Gallatin County 39
Fulton 62, Pecatonica 51
Illini Bluffs 45, Elmwood 21
Lexington 64, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 56
Serena 50, CICS-Ellison 29
Waterloo Gibault 66, Payson Seymour 59
Class 2A=
Aurora Christian 48, Northridge Prep 45
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 54, Chicago-University 34
Lawrenceville 73, Greenville 64, OT
Normal University 72, Quincy Notre Dame 49
North Lawndale 54, Wells 47
Pinckneyville 56, Massac County 43
Pontiac 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 40
Princeton 77, Riverdale 40
Class 3A=
Decatur MacArthur 62, Mahomet-Seymour 37
East St. Louis 53, Centralia 39
Fenwick 49, De La Salle 40
Lake Forest 40, Carmel 28
Marmion 60, Crystal Lake South 58
Richwoods 73, Rock Island 52
Simeon 50, St. Laurence 42
Thornton Fractional North 84, Hillcrest 64
Class 4A=
Downers North 47, Whitney Young 44
Joliet West 63, Lincoln-Way East 47
Kenwood 51, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49
Libertyville 50, Barrington 47
Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Lake Park 35
Moline 68, Normal Community 51
New Trier 42, Glenbrook South 40
O’Fallon 64, Quincy 35
St. Charles East 65, Huntley 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hope Academy vs. Harvest Christian Academy, ppd. to Mar 1st.
