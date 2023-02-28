Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Altamont 61, Casey-Westfield 59

Bluford Webber 41, Gallatin County 39

Fulton 62, Pecatonica 51

Illini Bluffs 45, Elmwood 21

Lexington 64, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 56

Serena 50, CICS-Ellison 29

Waterloo Gibault 66, Payson Seymour 59

Class 2A=

Aurora Christian 48, Northridge Prep 45

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 54, Chicago-University 34

Lawrenceville 73, Greenville 64, OT

Normal University 72, Quincy Notre Dame 49

North Lawndale 54, Wells 47

Pinckneyville 56, Massac County 43

Pontiac 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 40

Princeton 77, Riverdale 40

Class 3A=

Decatur MacArthur 62, Mahomet-Seymour 37

East St. Louis 53, Centralia 39

Fenwick 49, De La Salle 40

Lake Forest 40, Carmel 28

Marmion 60, Crystal Lake South 58

Richwoods 73, Rock Island 52

Simeon 50, St. Laurence 42

Thornton Fractional North 84, Hillcrest 64

Class 4A=

Downers North 47, Whitney Young 44

Joliet West 63, Lincoln-Way East 47

Kenwood 51, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49

Libertyville 50, Barrington 47

Lisle (Benet Academy) 51, Lake Park 35

Moline 68, Normal Community 51

New Trier 42, Glenbrook South 40

O’Fallon 64, Quincy 35

St. Charles East 65, Huntley 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hope Academy vs. Harvest Christian Academy, ppd. to Mar 1st.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

