Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press9

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Pen Argyl 49, Notre Dame – Green Pond 42

PIAA Class 1A District III=

Championship=

Linville Hill 45, Mount Calvary 27

PIAA Class 2A District III=

Championship=

Lancaster Mennonite 54, Millersburg 19

PIAA Class 3A District III=

Championship=

Lancaster Catholic 49, Columbia 34

PIAA Class 4A District IV=

Jersey Shore 50, Lewisburg 37

PIAA Class 4A District VI=

Championship=

Penn Cambria 54, Somerset 25

WPIAL Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Blackhawk 51, Quaker Valley 40

WPIAL Class 5A=

Semifinal=

South Fayette 68, Woodland Hills 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

