Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Pen Argyl 49, Notre Dame – Green Pond 42
PIAA Class 1A District III=
Championship=
Linville Hill 45, Mount Calvary 27
PIAA Class 2A District III=
Championship=
Lancaster Mennonite 54, Millersburg 19
PIAA Class 3A District III=
Championship=
Lancaster Catholic 49, Columbia 34
PIAA Class 4A District IV=
Jersey Shore 50, Lewisburg 37
PIAA Class 4A District VI=
Championship=
Penn Cambria 54, Somerset 25
WPIAL Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Blackhawk 51, Quaker Valley 40
WPIAL Class 5A=
Semifinal=
South Fayette 68, Woodland Hills 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/