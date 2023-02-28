ODNR Grants for Local Fire Departments

Nichole Hannahs77

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry approved grant funding for 77 projects totaling over $491,000 for fire departments in rural areas of Ohio.

In Muskingum County Wayne Township/Duncan Falls Fire Department will receive over $7,400 for structure fire personal protective equipment.

Hopewell Township, Shawnee and Somerset/Reading Township Volunteer Fire Departments will also see funding in Perry County totaling over $19,000. Hopewell Township will purchase Marcs Communications Devices and wildfire tools. Shawnee will purchase a UTV and wildfire tools and Somerset/Reading a UTV and trailer.

Madison Township Fire Department in Licking County will get $5,000 for Marcs Communication devices.

The funding comes from the ODNR Division of Forestry Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Program.

