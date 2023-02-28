Juventus wins derby; Cremonese ends long winless streak

ROME (AP) — Juventus could still qualify for European competition despite a 15-point penalty for false accounting.

The Bianconeri came back twice from a goal down to beat Torino 4-2 in a derby on Tuesday and moved up to seventh place, six points behind Atalanta and Serie A’s Conference League spot and only 10 points behind the Champions League places.

Torino went ahead 92 seconds in with a close-range goal from Yann Karamoh.

Juan Cuadrado equalized for Juventus with a deflected shot in the 16th.

Then Antonio Sanabria restored Torino’s advantage with another close-range effort before Danilo made it 2-2 in first-half stoppage time with a header.

Karol Linetty nearly put Torino ahead with a long shot that hit the crossbar midway through the second half.

In the 68th, Paul Pogba came on for his season debut following a long injury layoff. The France midfielder rejoined Juventus in July but injured his knee days later.

Former Torino defender Gleison Bremer gave Juventus the lead for the first time in the 71st ahead with a header from the center of the area.

Then Adrien Rabiot added another for Juventus by redirecting in a free kick.

Before kickoff, Juventus announced that it had filed its appeal over the false accounting penalty with the nation’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee.

CREMONESE WINS

After nearly three decades — and 6½ months of agony this season — Cremonese has finally won a match in Serie A again.

The promoted club beat Roma 2-1 with a late penalty from Daniel Ciofani after Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho was sent off for dissent earlier in the match.

Cremonese’s 30-match winless streak in Serie A stretching back to its last appearance in 1995-96 was tied for the Italian league’s longest with Ancona, which went winless between 1993 and 2004.

Frank Tsadjout put Cremonese ahead early on with a powerful shot then Mourinho was shown a red card as the first half ended for vehement protests to the referee.

Leonardo Spinazzola equalized for Roma midway through the second half before a foul from Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio set up Ciofani’s winner from the spot in the 83rd.

It was actually Cremonese’s second straight win over Roma after eliminating the Giallorossi to reach the Italian Cup semifinals at the start of the month.

The win moved Cremonese out of last place and one point ahead of Sampdoria and eight points from safety.

Roma remained fifth, one point behind city rival Lazio and the final Champions League place.

