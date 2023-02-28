Electric Lines Down over Interstate

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs745

For those traveling on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning you may run into some delays.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that American Electric Power reported that there were electrical wires down over the interstate near the Gratiot exit.

The State Patrol said at this time the westbound traffic is being detoured off at the Gratiot exit. The eastbound is being detoured at the Brownsville exit.

AEP reported that they may have to shut down the interstate at various times throughout the morning as they work to make repairs.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.