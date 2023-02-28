Electric Lines Down over Interstate

For those traveling on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning you may run into some delays.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that American Electric Power reported that there were electrical wires down over the interstate near the Gratiot exit.

The State Patrol said at this time the westbound traffic is being detoured off at the Gratiot exit. The eastbound is being detoured at the Brownsville exit.

AEP reported that they may have to shut down the interstate at various times throughout the morning as they work to make repairs.