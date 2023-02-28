Updated on Tuesday February 28th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Cooler. High 50°

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cooler & Calmer. Low 35°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Clouds Increase. Showers in the Evening. High 69°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will start out mostly cloudy in the morning and will gradually clear to mostly sunny in the afternoon. We will be cooler, with highs around fifty.

More warmth as well as rain chances will be with us on Wednesday as a warm front approaches. We will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will start to move back in in the evening. Showers will be with us in the evening and will end before midnight. Highs will be in the upper sixties.

We will continue to be mostly cloudy, but a little cooler on Thursday as a cold front approaches. Highs will dip down to the lower to mid fifties.

Showers will be with us on Friday. Chances will last throughout the day. Highs will sit in the mid fifties again.

Some flurries will be possible on Saturday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs drop to the lower forties across the region.

We warm up to the mid forties on Sunday, along with mostly sunny skies.

Monday will also have mostly sunny skies, but we will warm up as well as we start up the new work week. Highs will be in the mid fifties.

Have a great Tuesday!

