Updated on Tuesday February 28th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Cooler. High 50°

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cooler & Calmer. Low 35°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Clouds Increase. Showers in the Evening. High 69°

Skies will start out mostly cloudy in the morning and will gradually clear to mostly sunny in the afternoon. We will be cooler, with highs around fifty.

More warmth as well as rain chances will be with us on Wednesday as a warm front approaches. We will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will start to move back in in the evening. Showers will be with us in the evening and will end before midnight. Highs will be in the upper sixties.

We will continue to be mostly cloudy, but a little cooler on Thursday as a cold front approaches. Highs will dip down to the lower to mid fifties. 

Showers will be with us on Friday. Chances will last throughout the day. Highs will sit in the mid fifties again. 

Some flurries will be possible on Saturday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs drop to the lower forties across the region.

We warm up to the mid forties on Sunday, along with mostly sunny skies. 

Monday will also have mostly sunny skies, but we will warm up as well as we start up the new work week. Highs will be in the mid fifties. 

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!