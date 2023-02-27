Villarreal beats Getafe, ends losing run in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Samuel Chukwueze scored and assisted as Villarreal came from behind to defeat relegation-threatened Getafe 2-1 and end a four-game losing streak in the Spanish league on Monday.

Chukwueze scored in the 44th minute and set up José Luis Morales in the 52nd after Enes Unal put the visitors ahead in the ninth.

The win moved Villarreal to seventh place, closer to the European classification spots.

Villarreal’s last win was in January against Girona. It lost to Rayo Vallecano, last-placed Elche, Barcelona and Mallorca since then, being outscored 9-3.

Getafe could have left the relegation zone with a win. The Madrid club stayed second-to-last, two points from safety.

Barcelona has a seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings after 23 rounds.

