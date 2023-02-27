Sabres play the Blue Jackets following Cozens’ hat trick

Columbus Blue Jackets (19-35-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-23-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Dylan Cozens recorded a hat trick in the Sabres’ 7-4 win against the Washington Capitals.

Buffalo is 12-15-2 in home games and 31-23-4 overall. The Sabres have scored 219 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank second in the league.

Columbus is 19-35-6 overall and 6-17-4 in road games. The Blue Jackets are 7-6-5 in games decided by one goal.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 9-4. Cozens scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has 28 goals and 34 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has seven assists over the last 10 games.

Patrik Laine has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Alex Tuch: out (undisclosed), Rasmus Dahlin: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Cole Sillinger: day to day (illness), Adam Boqvist: day to day (lower body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Vladislav Gavrikov: day to day (trade-related).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.