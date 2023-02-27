Eastside Community Ministry: Chair-Ity Auction at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, OH- Eastside Community Ministry had their annual Chair-Ity Auction at the Colony Square Mall auctioning of a wide variety of chairs from the more practical to the more comfortable.

They were able to raise over $25,000 from both the in person and online auction. Executive Director of Eastside Community Ministry Jamie Trout said that this will benefit the community by supporting eastside through their programs that help people and youth in need.

“This fundraiser is vital for the everyday services that we have here at Eastside. We have our Food Pantry, our Clothing Bank Emergency Relief Programs and our Year-Round Youth Programs. So, without this funding we wouldn’t be able to do what we do everyday and so we’re just really excited for the results.”

This year’s auction was back in-person after Covid. Trout says she was amazed by the turnout and was happy seeing the community together for a good cause.

“It was actually really good, we were back at the mall, we had a lot of people coming up and letting us know that they were so happy that we were in person and back at the mall and having our live auction. It was really nice just to see the community come back out and be together, there was many people that told us they hadn’t been really out and about since 2020.”

The chair with the highest bid was the Barnes Advertising that went for $1,400. They plan to do the auction again at the Colony Square Mall next year.