Updated on Monday February 27th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Showers/Storms. Strong-Severe Possible. Gusty. High 58°

Tonight: PM Showers/Storms. Much Warmer. Low 43°

Tuesday: Decreasing Clouds. Cooler. High 52°

DISCUSSION:

Shower chances will start to move into the region in the morning after sunrise. Storm potential will follow as we move into the afternoon. Windy conditions will be with us, with gusts as high as 40mph. We will be warm, with highs in the upper fifties.

Showers and storms will still be possible before midnight. After that, skies will continue to be mostly cloudy along with breezy conditions. Lows will bottom out in the lower to mid forties.

Skies will start out mostly cloudy in the morning and will gradually clear to mostly sunny in the afternoon. We will be cooler, with highs in the lower fifties.

More warmth as well as rain chances will be with us on Wednesday as a warm front approaches. We will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will start to move back in in the afternoon and evening. Showers will be with us in the evening and into the overnight. Highs will be in the mid sixties.

We will continue to be mostly cloudy, but a little cooler on Thursday as a cold front approaches. Highs will dip down to the lower fifties.

Showers and even some snow potential will be with us on Friday. Highs will sit in the mid forties.

Some flurries will be possible early Saturday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs drop to near forty.

We warm up to the mid forties on Sunday, along with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Monday!

