Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barneveld, Wis. 50, Pecatonica 34

Benton 55, Homeschool Resource Center 33

Westlake 57, Arthur Christian 51

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Class 4A=

Huntley 49, Rockford East 48

Class 3A=

Crystal Lake South 69, Freeport 58

Marmion 87, Kaneland 61

Class 2A=

Aurora Christian 53, Rockford Christian 51

Riverdale 50, Prophetstown 47

Rock Falls 43, Byron 40

Rockford Lutheran 76, St. Edward 60

Class 1A=

Fulton 48, East Dubuque 42

Harvest Christian Academy 63, Skokie (Ida Crown) 45

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 18

Scales Mound 57, Sterling Newman 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

