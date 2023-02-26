Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barneveld, Wis. 50, Pecatonica 34
Benton 55, Homeschool Resource Center 33
Westlake 57, Arthur Christian 51
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Class 4A=
Huntley 49, Rockford East 48
Class 3A=
Crystal Lake South 69, Freeport 58
Marmion 87, Kaneland 61
Class 2A=
Aurora Christian 53, Rockford Christian 51
Riverdale 50, Prophetstown 47
Rock Falls 43, Byron 40
Rockford Lutheran 76, St. Edward 60
Class 1A=
Fulton 48, East Dubuque 42
Harvest Christian Academy 63, Skokie (Ida Crown) 45
Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 18
Scales Mound 57, Sterling Newman 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/