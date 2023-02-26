Penguins host the Lightning after overtime victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-4, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-21-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -120, Penguins +100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins took down the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime.

Pittsburgh is 15-9-4 in home games and 28-21-9 overall. The Penguins have a 25-4-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has a 36-17-4 record overall and a 15-13-1 record on the road. The Lightning have a 9-3-2 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Penguins won 6-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 22 goals and 38 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has scored 22 goals with 26 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Mark Friedman: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: out (suspension).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.