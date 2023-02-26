Notre Dame G Olivia Miles hurts right knee at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles left Sunday’s ACC title-clinching victory at Louisville and did not return after injuring her right knee while diving for a loose ball under the Irish basket late in the second quarter.

Miles, who leads the No. 10 Irish with 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game, was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime. The sophomore became emotional and pounded the floor while being examined by medical personnel. Miles was able to flex her knee and eventually limped off the floor without assistance to applause as she made her way to the locker room.

Miles favored the right leg as she talked with family members and walked gingerly back into the locker room. She eventually returned to the bench midway through the third quarter with her right knee wrapped in ice and eventually a large bandage.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said after the game that “as of now, we’re in the dark on that, not sure what’s going on with her knee. But it was encouraging that she walked off the court. We’ll find out the next couple of days about her.”

She finished with three rebounds, two points and two assists in 16:18 and watched Notre Dame rally from a 33-24 halftime deficit and 46-43 entering the fourth quarter to win 68-65 and clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title.

The top-seeded Irish will open on Friday afternoon against the winner of Thursday’s matchup between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds.

The 5-foot-10 guard’s versatility on both ends of the floor has made her one of women’s college basketball’s rising stars. Miles leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks fifth nationally in assists and has recorded 10 double-doubles this season.

Miles last spring became the first freshman (man or woman) to post a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament and is on the watch list for several national awards.

