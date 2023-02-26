Morgan Local School Employees Are Prepared to Strike

MC CONNELSVILLE, OH – The Morgan Local Schools employees are on the brink of strike.



A rally was held on February 26th supporting Morgan Local School’s non-teaching employees. They want to get wages increased for bus drivers, maintenance workers, mechanics, classroom and health aides, food service employees, and secretaries. If they can’t resolve their dispute over wages, they are prepared to go on strike Wednesday, March 1st.



“We are absolutely trying. We’re tired and wore out and we’re ready to get this settled.” The Head of Maintenance at Morgan Local, Clint Mccoy said.



Employees have been in negotiations with their superintendent for approximately eight months, and so far, they haven’t gotten anywhere. Employees are fed up and are prepared to strike until an agreement is made.

“None of us want this. None of us want this to happen. But at some point, you got to say what’s right is right and what needs to be done needs to be done. We love these kids. We all go above and beyond. We love them, and we don’t want this to happen.” Head Custodian at Morgan Local, Kris Jones stated.



During the strike, they will maintain all regular programs and activities with the exception of busing. Lunch will be available at the school.