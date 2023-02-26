Last Day for Hearth, Home, & Away Show

ZANESVILLE, OH – February 26th is the last day for the Hearth, Home & Away Show.



The Colony Square Mall in Zanesville hosted their home show this weekend with multiple booths set up with all things home. One of the booths that was set up this weekend was Zemba Brothers. Zemba Brothers is a local business that offers a wide variety of services from excavation to portalets.

“Today we’re here just to hang out with the community, show them what we do. We have a wide variety of stuff from portalets to excavation to hauling water to pumping septics and we just want to let the community know that we do everything from small jobs to big jobs.” Zemba Brothers Operations Manager, Troy Jones stated.



With around 185 employees, Zemba Brothers cover the surrounding areas like Guernsey, Muskingum, and Licking Counties.

Zemba Brothers Operations Manager explains how they’re getting prepared for the fast-approaching spring season.

“We’re getting ready to fire up our excavation side. Obviously, that’s our busy time of the year so we’re prepping for that. A lot of people want to do some work around their houses. Digging downspouts or fix their driveways. So, we’re here just to let people know that we can help them with that.” Jones said.

For more information on Zemba Brothers, visit their website below.

Zemba Bros., Inc. – Zanesville – Residential and Commercial Service (zembabrosinc.com)