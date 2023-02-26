Updated on Sunday February 26th, 2023 Evening:

Tonight: Clear Skies with increasing clouds late. Cooler. Low 34°

Monday: Rain Showers with a few rumbles of Thunder late. Wind Advisory in effect until 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Wind gusts 40-50 MPH. High 57°

Monday Night: Lingering rain showers and windy. wind gusts up to 30 MPH Low 44°

DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Sunday!

I hope you all enjoy the sunshine and the warm weather because we start the work week soggy. We will have Clouds increase early tomorrow morning and Rain Showers will arrive between 7:00 AM and 9:00AM. We will see scattered showers during the second half of the morning through the evening. However, during the evening a cold front will work its way through bringing in a few rumbles of Thunder. Winds will increase throughout the day tomorrow and the peak of our wind gusts will be during the evening commute. We will have sustained winds around 10-25 MPH with gusts up to 40-50MPH. We are under a Wind Advisory tomorrow from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Once the cold front does pass tomorrow evening, we will see lingering showers tomorrow night. The showers will come to an end after midnight, and we will see overcast skies to start your Tuesday. We will see decreasing clouds and despite the cold front, temperatures will still hang around the low to mid 50s. Wednesday, we surge to the upper 60s with sunshine during the first half of the day before another cold front comes through Wednesday night bringing in more showers. Thursday looks quiet with Overcast Skies and highs in the low 50s. Friday is a day to keep a close eye on. Friday we will start off with Rain Showers before colder air surges back into our region. The rain will switch over to snow showers Friday night and we could see accumulating snow out of this system. However, the models are not in agreement with the timing and the track of the low. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get a better understanding of the system in the coming days. This weekend we are below normal with highs back in the upper 30s with lingering snow showers Saturday. Sunday looks to bring in mostly clear conditions throughout the day.

Have a great Evening!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @johnny11_29

Facebook: Johnny Gormly

Email: N/A