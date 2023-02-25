Tsartsidze’s 20 help North Dakota knock off St. Thomas 82-74

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tsotne Tsartsidze’s 20 points helped North Dakota defeat St. Thomas 82-74 on Saturday.

Tsartsidze had seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (12-19, 6-12 Summit League). B.J. Omot scored 17 points and Treysen Eaglestaff added 13 points.

The Tommies (18-13, 9-9) were led by Andrew Rohde, who posted 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Parker Bjorklund had 17 points and nine rebounds for St. Thomas. Ryan Dufault added 11 points.

