Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Fremont Ross 51, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42

Holland Springfield 27, Tol. Start 24

Region 3=

Dublin Coffman 60, Grove City 30

Marysville 55, Reynoldsburg 35

Pickerington Cent. 63, Dresden Tri-Valley 30

Westerville S. 50, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 58, Mt. Notre Dame 48

Kings Mills Kings 61, Centerville 53

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 73, Kettering Fairmont 68, 2OT

Mason 55, Springboro 28

Division II=

Region 5=

Alliance Marlington 54, Perry 49

Canal Fulton Northwest 51, Copley 47

Canfield 32, Salem 26

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Elyria Cath. 47

Region 6=

Bryan 47, Lima Bath 39

Norwalk 49, Sandusky Perkins 35

STVM 49, Norton 34

Tol. Rogers 48, Napoleon 41

Region 7=

Granville 42, Bishop Hartley 40

New Concord John Glenn 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 60, OT

Region 8=

Cols. Bexley 49, Richwood N. Union 35

Division III=

Region 9=

Doylestown Chippewa 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 43

Garrettsville Garfield 43, Youngs. Liberty 37

Shaker Hts. Laurel 58, Columbiana Crestview 32

Warrensville Hts. 56, Smithville 43

Region 10=

Castalia Margaretta 38, Upper Sandusky 24

Liberty Center 34, Van Buren 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Delphos Jefferson 34

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 48, Beverly Ft. Frye 21

Portsmouth W. 51, Portsmouth 47

Seaman N. Adams 43, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Wheelersburg 51, Nelsonville-York 31

Region 12=

Cin. Country Day 63, Camden Preble Shawnee 43

Lees Creek E. Clinton 58, Anna 51

Versailles 38, Cin. Madeira 21

Division IV=

Region 13=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, Kinsman Badger 24

Cornerstone Christian 43, New Middletown Spring. 21

Dalton 41, Richmond Hts. 39

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39, Lakeside Danbury 21

Region 14=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, McComb 33

Columbus Grove 33, Kalida 29

Convoy Crestview 46, Defiance Ayersville 36

Tol. Christian 48, Kansas Lakota 46

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 60, Hannibal River 41

Crown City S. Gallia 48, Waterford 46

Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Reedsville Eastern 34

Region 16=

Ft. Loramie 52, Covington 19

Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Minster 33

New Madison Tri-Village 71, Fayetteville-Perry 29

Russia 57, Legacy Christian 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

