Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Fremont Ross 51, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42
Holland Springfield 27, Tol. Start 24
Region 3=
Dublin Coffman 60, Grove City 30
Marysville 55, Reynoldsburg 35
Pickerington Cent. 63, Dresden Tri-Valley 30
Westerville S. 50, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 58, Mt. Notre Dame 48
Kings Mills Kings 61, Centerville 53
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 73, Kettering Fairmont 68, 2OT
Mason 55, Springboro 28
Division II=
Region 5=
Alliance Marlington 54, Perry 49
Canal Fulton Northwest 51, Copley 47
Canfield 32, Salem 26
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Elyria Cath. 47
Region 6=
Bryan 47, Lima Bath 39
Norwalk 49, Sandusky Perkins 35
STVM 49, Norton 34
Tol. Rogers 48, Napoleon 41
Region 7=
Granville 42, Bishop Hartley 40
New Concord John Glenn 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 60, OT
Region 8=
Cols. Bexley 49, Richwood N. Union 35
Division III=
Region 9=
Doylestown Chippewa 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 43
Garrettsville Garfield 43, Youngs. Liberty 37
Shaker Hts. Laurel 58, Columbiana Crestview 32
Warrensville Hts. 56, Smithville 43
Region 10=
Castalia Margaretta 38, Upper Sandusky 24
Liberty Center 34, Van Buren 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Delphos Jefferson 34
Region 11=
Belmont Union Local 48, Beverly Ft. Frye 21
Portsmouth W. 51, Portsmouth 47
Seaman N. Adams 43, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Wheelersburg 51, Nelsonville-York 31
Region 12=
Cin. Country Day 63, Camden Preble Shawnee 43
Lees Creek E. Clinton 58, Anna 51
Versailles 38, Cin. Madeira 21
Division IV=
Region 13=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, Kinsman Badger 24
Cornerstone Christian 43, New Middletown Spring. 21
Dalton 41, Richmond Hts. 39
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39, Lakeside Danbury 21
Region 14=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, McComb 33
Columbus Grove 33, Kalida 29
Convoy Crestview 46, Defiance Ayersville 36
Tol. Christian 48, Kansas Lakota 46
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 60, Hannibal River 41
Crown City S. Gallia 48, Waterford 46
Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Reedsville Eastern 34
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 52, Covington 19
Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Minster 33
New Madison Tri-Village 71, Fayetteville-Perry 29
Russia 57, Legacy Christian 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/