Saturday OHSAA Basketball Tournament Scores

BOY’S:

JOHN GLENN 58

ZANESVILLE 47

The Muskies will play New Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 pm at Coshocton High School

TRI-VALLEY 60

PHILO 50

The Scotties will play St. Clairsville on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 pm at Cambridge High School.

NEW LEXINGTON 49

UNIOTO 43

New Lex plays Washington Courthouse Wednesday, March 1st at Chillicothe at 6:00 p.m.

MAYSVILLE 106

MEADOWBROOK 41

The Panthers will play Indian Valley on Wednesday, March 1st at TBA.

GIRL’S:

JOHN GLENN 67

WEST HOLMES 60

The Lady Muskies will play in the regional semifinals against Granville at Zanesville High School on Tuesday, February 28th.

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 63

TRI VALLEY 30

The Scotties season comes to an end in the district finals.