Saturday OHSAA Basketball Tournament Scores

Dylan Kerns

BOY’S:

JOHN GLENN 58
ZANESVILLE 47

The Muskies will play New Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 pm at Coshocton High School

TRI-VALLEY 60
PHILO 50

The Scotties will play St. Clairsville on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 pm at Cambridge High School.

NEW LEXINGTON 49
UNIOTO 43

New Lex plays Washington Courthouse Wednesday, March 1st at Chillicothe at 6:00 p.m.

MAYSVILLE 106
MEADOWBROOK 41

The Panthers will play Indian Valley on Wednesday, March 1st at TBA.

GIRL’S:

JOHN GLENN 67
WEST HOLMES 60

The Lady Muskies will play in the regional semifinals against Granville at Zanesville High School on Tuesday, February 28th.

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 63
TRI VALLEY 30

The Scotties season comes to an end in the district finals.

Dylan Kerns
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!