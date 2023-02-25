Saturday OHSAA Basketball Tournament Scores

BOY’S:
JOHN GLENN 58
ZANESVILLE 47
The Muskies will play New Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 pm at Coshocton High School
TRI-VALLEY 60
PHILO 50
The Scotties will play St. Clairsville on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 pm at Cambridge High School.
NEW LEXINGTON 49
UNIOTO 43
New Lex plays Washington Courthouse Wednesday, March 1st at Chillicothe at 6:00 p.m.
MAYSVILLE 106
MEADOWBROOK 41
The Panthers will play Indian Valley on Wednesday, March 1st at TBA.
GIRL’S:
JOHN GLENN 67
WEST HOLMES 60
The Lady Muskies will play in the regional semifinals against Granville at Zanesville High School on Tuesday, February 28th.
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 63
TRI VALLEY 30
The Scotties season comes to an end in the district finals.