Harvey scores 17 as Tennessee Tech downs Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jayvis Harvey’s 17 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Eastern Illinois 75-66 on Saturday night.

Harvey was 7 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Golden Eagles (15-16, 11-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Grant Strong shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Jaylen Sebree shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Kinyon Hodges finished with 21 points for the Panthers (9-22, 5-13). Cameron Haffner added 13 points for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Sincere Malone had 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

___

