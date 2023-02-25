Harkless put back lifts UNLV past Air Force, 54-53

LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless put back an offensive rebound with a second left to lift UNLV to a 54-53 win over Air Force on Friday night.

The Falcons took a 53-50 lead on a pair of Rytis Petraitis free throws with 16 seconds left, but Shane Nowell took a feed from Harkless and dunked to pull the Runnin’ Rebels within one and Air Force’s Ethan Taylor gave up a steal to Jackie Johnson III, but Keshon Gilbert missed a layup and Harkless snared the rebound.

Harkless had 23 points and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Rebels (17-11, 6-10 Mountain West Conference). David Muoka scored seven points while finishing 3 of 3 from the floor, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Nowell was 3 of 7 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with six points.

Petraitis led the Falcons (14-16, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Heidbreder added 16 points for Air Force. Carter Murphy also had 13 points, five steals and two blocks.

Muoka scored seven points in the first half and UNLV went into the break trailing 26-25. Harkless’ 19-point second half helped UNLV finish off the one-point victory.

NEXT UP

UNLV’s next game is Wednesday against Utah State at home, and Air Force hosts San Jose State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.