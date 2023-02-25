Cisse’s 26 lead Incarnate Word past Texas A&M-Commerce 79-75

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Cisse scored 26 points as Incarnate Word beat Texas A&M-Commerce 79-75 on Saturday night.

Cisse also had five rebounds for the Cardinals (12-18, 6-11 Southland Conference). Trey Miller finished 9 of 12 from the field to add 19 points. Davante Dennis recorded 10 points. The win broke a five-game skid for the Cardinals.

C.J. Roberts led the way for the Lions (13-18, 9-8) with 24 points. Jerome Brewer Jr. added 14 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. Kalen Williams finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.