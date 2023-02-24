The Ohio Secretary of State Visits The Y-City to Support Small Businesses

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Ohio Secretary of State visited the Y- City on February 23rd.



Frank LaRose made a stop at Brannon Contracting and Maintenance Services in support of small businesses. LaRose said that even with all the challenges small businesses are facing, Ohio broke the all-time record for new business formation in the month of January.

“The backbone of Ohio’s economy is small business. There’s nothing small about small business and supporting Ohio’s entrepreneurs. These courageous men and women who wake up early in the morning and put in a long day’s work to grow a business like this, those are the folks that are really the backbone of our state’s economy.” Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose said.



Brannon Contracting and Maintenance Services is a small and veteran owned business in Zanesville. The business was started in 2014, making this the 9th year that they’ve been doing maintenance and construction projects for the federal government and the US Army Corps of Engineers. The owner of the small business explains how he felt for the Ohio Secretary of State to make a visit.

“We couldn’t be prouder today than we have been in nine years. The Secretary of State reached out to us last week and asked if it would be okay to come and discuss our success here in the state of Ohio as a veteran owned business. That opportunity to me, it just makes me very proud.” Dustin Brannon, Contracting & Maintenance Services stated.



LaRose said he want Ohio to be a place where small businesses can thrive.