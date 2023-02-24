Pullian scores 25, Milwaukee defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 96-94

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kentrell Pullian’s 25 points helped Milwaukee hold off Purdue Fort Wayne 96-94 on Thursday night.

Pullian was 8 of 11 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (19-10, 13-6 Horizon League). BJ Freeman scored 19 points and notched a triple-double with 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Justin Thomas shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Mastodons (16-14, 8-11) were led by Jarred Godfrey, who recorded 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Deonte Billups added 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Bobby Planutis had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Milwaukee hosts Cleveland State and Purdue Fort Wayne travels to play Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.