Penguins visit the Blues after Letang’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (27-21-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-28-3, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the St. Louis Blues after Kris Letang’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Penguins’ 7-2 loss.

St. Louis has gone 13-13-3 in home games and 26-28-3 overall. The Blues have an 8-1-3 record in one-goal games.

Pittsburgh is 27-21-9 overall and 12-12-5 on the road. The Penguins have gone 24-4-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 6-2. Letang scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 13 goals and 35 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has 21 goals and 37 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Mark Friedman: day to day (upper body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.