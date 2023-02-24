James Madison knocks off Georgia State 90-69

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse scored 19 points as James Madison beat Georgia State 90-69 on Friday night.

Morse shot 8 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (21-10, 12-6 Sun Belt Conference). Alonzo Sule scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds. Noah Freidel recorded 15 points and shot 4 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Brenden Tucker finished with 16 points for the Panthers (10-20, 3-15). Georgia State also got 16 points from Collin Moore. Jamaine Mann also had 14 points and seven rebounds. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.