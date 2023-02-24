Hearth Home And Away Show Is This Weekend

Zanesville, OH-

The Hearth Home and Away Show is back at Colony Square Mall this weekend.

The show started earlier today and will run through the weekend. Multiple vendors have their booths set up and ready to go.

“Hearth Home and Away 2023 is going really well. So far, we’ve had a great kick out and exciting morning as all of our vendors have moved in and we’re starting to see a lot of customers out already. We have an impressive display of vendors and exhibitors set up here all weekend long,” General Manager of Colony Square Mall, Jessica Brailer, stated.

As a reminder, the show will run today and Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm and Sunday, 12 to 6 pm. There will be a full range of businesses that will be participating.

“We have a lot of exhibitors that are set up and really impressive and exciting displays. We have different exhibitors ranging from real estate companies, home renovation, construction, landscaping, really all aspects of home needs and we have an event planner here as well,” Brailer said.

This event is open to the public and if you’re in the market for any of those businesses, Hearth Home and Away will have you covered.