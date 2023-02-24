Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Danville (First Baptist Christian) 52, Mississippi Valley 41

Moline 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Class 1A=

Altamont 59, Nokomis 37

Bloomington Christian 62, St. Anne 41

Bluford Webber 52, Sesser-Valier 49

Camp Point Central 46, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 35

Casey-Westfield 52, Macon Meridian 46

Catlin (Salt Fork) 56, Champaign St. Thomas More 42

Chicago CICS-Ellison 65, Corliss 59

Chicago Marshall 62, Manley 57

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 58, Decatur St. Teresa 46

Effingham St. Anthony 40, Centralia Christ Our Rock 34

Elmwood 35, Oneida (ROWVA) 33

Gallatin County 37, Norris City (NCOE) 34

Hope Academy 73, Chicago (Austin) 57

Illini Bluffs 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 39

Lexington 48, LeRoy 38

Madison 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 40

Midland 60, St. Bede 46

Mounds Meridian 85, Goreville 72

Payson Seymour 42, Concord (Triopia) 39, OT

Pecatonica 76, Dakota 31

Peoria Christian 72, Princeville 62

Serena 49, Putnam County 46

South Beloit 51, Rockford Christian Life 22

Springfield Calvary 44, Jacksonville Routt 37

St. Francis de Sales 68, Richards 59

Tuscola 63, Arcola 46

Waterloo Gibault 71, Lovejoy 57

Wayne City 52, Okawville 42

Class 2A=

Alton Marquette 43, Pana 32

Bloomington Central Catholic 80, Maroa-Forsyth 54

Breese Central 51, Breese Mater Dei 37

Carterville 71, Vienna 53

Chicago (Clark) 64, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 33

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 72, Chicago CICS-Longwood 40

Chicago-University 73, Chicago King 51

DePaul College Prep 56, Latin 36

Fairbury Prairie Central 72, Monticello 38

Greenville 46, Roxana 26

Joliet Catholic 63, Julian 46

Kankakee (McNamara) 69, Seneca 56

Lawrenceville 51, Mt. Carmel 32

Massac County 55, Murphysboro 40

Montini 41, Lisle 39

Normal University 82, Williamsville 54

North Lawndale 65, Chicago (Christ the King) 63

Northridge Prep 61, Wheaton Academy 59, 2OT

Phillips 89, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 57

Pinckneyville 48, Columbia 45

Pleasant Plains 40, Petersburg PORTA 30

Pontiac 54, Peotone 39

Princeton 68, Stillman Valley 37

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Warsaw West Hancock 46

Rockridge 41, Sherrard 25

St. Joseph-Ogden 74, BHRA 51

Teutopolis 59, Robinson 40

Wells 64, Francis Parker 62

Class 3A=

Burlington Central 68, Wauconda 54

Carmel 45, St. Patrick 32

Centralia 56, Carbondale 39

Chicago Mt. Carmel 74, Bogan 48

De La Salle 65, Schurz 38

Decatur MacArthur 66, Mt. Zion 64

East St. Louis 76, Jacksonville 42

Fenwick 70, Payton 47

Grayslake Central 48, Lakes Community 38

Hyde Park 53, Nazareth 38

Lake Forest 34, Niles Notre Dame 28

Lemont 43, Tinley Park 41

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Lincoln 33

Metamora 60, East Peoria 44

Mount Vernon 54, Herrin 51

Normal West 62, Morton 53

Richwoods 64, Peoria Manual 56

Rock Island 55, Dunlap 44

Rockford Boylan 74, Prairie Ridge 65

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Springfield Southeast 32

Simeon 70, Englewood STEM 33

St. Ignatius 69, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 35

St. Laurence 49, Lindblom 48

St. Viator 62, Deerfield 58

Sterling 74, Ottawa 56

Thornton Fractional North 49, Kankakee 48

Triad 42, Jerseyville Jersey 25

Class 4A=

Barrington 54, Fremd 49

Bolingbrook 50, Waubonsie Valley 36

Brother Rice 64, Andrew 48

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 66, Marist 54

Downers North 73, Proviso East 62

Geneva 43, Glenbard West 42

Glenbrook North 66, Taft 49

Glenbrook South 47, Evanston Township 43

Hampshire 53, DeKalb 50, 2OT

Hinsdale Central 52, Riverside-Brookfield 39

Joliet West 71, Romeoville 54

Kenwood 79, Oak Lawn Community 56

Lake Park 66, Willowbrook 45

Libertyville 67, Warren 55

Lincoln-Way East 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Bartlett 32

Lyons 49, Curie 46

New Trier 68, Niles North 42

Normal Community 61, Yorkville 45

O’Fallon 52, Belleville East 50

Oswego East 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 43

Prospect 47, Palatine 44

Quincy 53, Collinsville 47

Rockford Auburn 48, Rockford Guilford 39

Rolling Meadows 52, Loyola 44

St. Charles East 59, Dundee-Crown 53

St. Rita 71, Homewood-Flossmoor 41

Stevenson 50, Hersey 36

Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Naperville North 30

Whitney Young 69, Lincoln Park 63

Regional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Scales Mound 52, Warren 49

Sterling Newman 50, Lena-Winslow 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press