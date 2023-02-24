Falls Twp. Investigating Thursday Fire

The Falls Township Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a house fire that took place Thursday evening.

Fire crews were dispatched to 3421 North River Road West around 5pm. Fire Chief Brady Johnson said that a member of the fire crew happened to be passing by the scene at the time of the fire and was able to make sure everyone was out of the home and safe.

Chief Johnson said that there was heavy fire on the first floor living room area, which traveled into the second story.

He said it took a while to put out the flames which traveled into the second story. He said it took a while to put out the flames because there were no close fire hydrants and assistance was needed from several other departments to bring in water on tanker trucks.

Chief Brady said while they’re still investigating a cause the home is a total loss. There were no injuries to any of the three residents or fire personnel.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

