Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer is taking over as offensive coordinator for Dallas, with the Cowboys still planning on coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties.

Schottenheimer’s move from consultant to Kellen Moore’s replacement was announced Friday along with the rest of the changes to McCarthy’s staff.

The 49-year-old Schottenheimer joined the Dallas staff last season after a season as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville that followed a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator for Russell Wilson in Seattle.

Moore and the Cowboys agreed to part ways in January, a week quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense struggled in a 19-12 divisional round loss to San Francisco. A day after that move, Moore was hired as San Diego’s offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, who gave McCarthy his first NFL job on the elder Schottenheimer’s Kansas City staff in 1993.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cited philosophical differences when firing the younger Schottenheimer after the 2020 season.

Wilson threw 40 touchdown passes for the highest-scoring team in franchise history, but the offense regressed in the second half of the season. Similar to the Cowboys this past season, Seattle’s offense was considered one of the issues in a 30-20 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys are promoting Scott Tolzien to quarterbacks coach after three seasons as an offensive assistant. He replaces Doug Nussmeier. Tolzien played seven NFL seasons, including stints as the backup to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis.

Jeff Blasko is moving from assistant offensive line coach to running backs coach while Mike Solari takes over the offensive line, replacing Joe Philbin.

