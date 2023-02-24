Clayton scores 28, Iona takes down Mount St. Mary’s 80-68

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr.’s 28 points helped Iona defeat Mount St. Mary’s 80-68 on Friday night.

Clayton also had six rebounds and four steals for the Gaels (21-7, 14-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins added 15 points while going 6 of 16 (1 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Osborn Shema was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

The Mountaineers (10-19, 6-12) were led by Jalen Benjamin, who posted 27 points. Malik Jefferson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s. Deandre Thomas also had 12 points and two steals.

Both teams play on Sunday. Iona hosts Siena while Mount St. Mary’s travels to play Rider.

