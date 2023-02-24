Chair-Ity Auction Goes Live At Colony Square Mall

Zanesville, OH-

The live portion of the Chair-ity Auction took place at the Colony Square Mall today.

There was a live auctioneer for guests who wanted to bid in person for the chance at a very unique chair. Each item had incentives such as gift cards and prizes. There were even some chairs that the kids of the Eastside Community Ministries youth program made out of popsicle sticks.

“Everything has been going so great. We’re really excited about the response we have been receiving, all the people that have been stopping by, asking questions about the live auction and the online auction and general questions about Eastside. So, it’s been really great so far,” executive director of Eastside Community Ministries, Jamie Trout, stated.

The online auction will end at 6pm tonight. Many of those items are at the mall as well. All of the 89 items for the online auction will be going one by one so, make sure you’re watching so you do not get outbid. The Chair-ity Auction is a great fundraising event for the community.

“All this money is going to go to support our everyday programs for Eastside Community Ministries. That is our Food Pantry, Clothing Bank, emergency relief program and our youth program,” said Trout.

Pickup will be at the mall from 11-1pm on Saturday. There will be volunteers there to help, but just remember to bring a big enough vehicle because a lot of the chairs are not small. Jamie also wanted to add that she was grateful for the Colony Square Mall and everybody that stepped up to put on a great auction this year.