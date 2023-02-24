Updated on Friday February 24, 2023 Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. High 41°

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Cooler. Low 27°

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. Above Average. High 47°

DISCUSSION:

We will be much cooler today behind the cold front. Our highs will be back into the upper thirties. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but will gradually decrease to mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Clouds will again increase in the evening and overnight. It will be chilly out there, with lows in the mid to upper twenties.

Some more clouds move in on Saturday. We will warm back up to the upper forties in the afternoon along with some mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Sunday. Warmer conditions will be with us again, as highs will top off in the lower to mid fifties.

More showers will be with us to start the new work week on Monday. Highs will increase to the lower sixties.

Few showers will remain after midnight to start Tuesday. Then we dry up and clouds decrease back to mostly sunny. We will be cooler behind a cold front, with highs back in the upper forties.

We begin to warm back up for midweek on Wednesday. Highs will be back into the mid to upper fifties under mostly sunny skies.

Showers will be with us on Tuesday. We will see highs top off in the upper fifties.

Have a Great Friday!!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com