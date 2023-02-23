Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Collinsville 71, Belleville West 56
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Altamont 62, Carlyle 48
Arcola 48, Okaw Valley 41
Bloomington Christian 70, Watseka (coop) 34
Bluford Webber 59, Waltonville 57
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 43, Augusta Southeastern 31
Camp Point Central 67, Mendon Unity 43
Casey-Westfield 56, Neoga 35
Catlin (Salt Fork) 52, Danville Schlarman 29
Centralia Christ Our Rock 61, Cisne 46
Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Champaign Judah Christian 32
Chicago CICS-Ellison 77, Universal 59
Chicago Marshall 53, Collins Academy 27
Corliss 63, Bowen 58
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 68, Argenta-Oreana 50
Decatur St. Teresa 49, Heyworth 43
Effingham St. Anthony 62, North Clay 45
Elmwood 52, Annawan 42
Gallatin County 74, Crab Orchard 68
Goreville 88, Cobden 51
Hinckley-Big Rock 67, Mooseheart 34
Hope Academy 90, (Chicago ) Wolcott 21
Illini Bluffs 65, Delavan 34
Jacksonville Routt 67, Greenfield-Northwestern 43
LeRoy 56, Milford 51
Lexington 61, Flanagan-Cornell 25
Lovejoy 57, Maryville Christian 44
Macon Meridian 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50
Madison 78, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 56
Manley 67, Providence-St. Mel 47
Midland 45, Newark 42
Mounds Meridian 86, Cairo 47
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 68, Illini Central 59
Nokomis 56, St Elmo-Brownstown 37
Norris City (NCOE) 56, Pope County 42
Okawville 63, Marissa/Coulterville 52
Oneida (ROWVA) 41, Abingdon 36
Payson Seymour 41, New Berlin 38
Peoria Christian 60, Peoria Heights (Quest) 47
Princeville 71, Stark County 42
Putnam County 64, Yorkville Christian 60
Raymond Lincolnwood 49, Bunker Hill 24
Richards def. Tilden, forfeit
Serena 63, Dwight 41
Sesser-Valier 57, Steeleville 49
Springfield Calvary 69, Winchester (West Central) 68
St. Anne 75, Grant Park 62
St. Bede 61, Ottawa Marquette 57
St. Francis de Sales 45, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 40
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 56, Griggsville-Perry 53
Tuscola 101, Villa Grove/Heritage 35
Waterloo Gibault 67, Father McGivney 43
Wayne City 57, New Athens 39
Class 2A=
Alton Marquette 57, Litchfield 38
BHRA 56, Tolono Unity 55
Bloomington Central Catholic 67, Riverton 31
Breese Central 60, Trenton Wesclin 46
Breese Mater Dei 51, Nashville 37
Carterville 58, Eldorado 48
Chicago (Christ the King) 70, Raby 42
Chicago (Clark) 79, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 18
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 56, Farragut 53
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 85, Dunbar 81
Chicago CICS-Longwood 61, Leo 53
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 69, Harlan 51
Columbia 59, Red Bud 50
DePaul College Prep 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 25
Erie-Prophetstown 65, Hall 48
Fairbury Prairie Central 68, Clifton Central 33
Francis Parker 58, Chicago (Ogden International) 57
Greenville 65, Salem 56
Joliet Catholic 80, Chicago Christian 60
Julian 52, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 50
Kankakee (McNamara) 57, Reed-Custer 55
Latin 77, Holy Trinity 34
Lawrenceville 64, Fairfield 43
Lisle 51, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50
Maroa-Forsyth 54, Clinton 51
Massac County 70, Johnston City 57
Monticello 63, Gilman Iroquois West 38
Montini 45, IC Catholic 43
Mt. Carmel 63, Newton 53
Murphysboro 53, Benton 51
Normal University 62, Tri-Valley 31
North Lawndale 72, Orr 57
Northridge Prep 80, Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 23
Pana 58, Hillsboro 55
Peotone 48, Beecher 44
Petersburg PORTA 53, Auburn 46
Phillips 123, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 48
Pinckneyville 61, Freeburg 39
Pleasant Plains 41, North-Mac 25
Pontiac 78, Manteno 52
Quincy Notre Dame 75, Illini West (Carthage) 47
Robinson 60, Flora 53
Rockridge 45, Monmouth-Roseville 37
Roxana 34, Piasa Southwestern 24
Seneca 56, El Paso-Gridley 55
Sherrard 63, Knoxville 50
St. Joseph-Ogden 73, Fithian Oakwood 36
Teutopolis 68, Shelbyville 35
Vienna 70, Carmi White County 47
Warsaw 65, Macomb 42
Wells 68, Clemente 32
Wheaton Academy 69, Chicago Academy 33
Williamsville 59, Tremont 57
Class 3A=
Bogan 84, Chicago (Goode) 38
Brooks Academy 94, Evergreen Park 73
Carbondale 35, Mascoutah 33
Carmel 43, Bensenville (Fenton) 39
Centralia 66, Waterloo 49
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 69, Prosser 63
Chicago Ag Science 59, Oak Forest 46
Chicago Little Village 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 63
Chicago Mt. Carmel 88, Hancock 18
De La Salle 84, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 23
Decatur MacArthur 54, Eisenhower 37
Deerfield 46, Amundsen 32
Dunlap 62, La Salle-Peru 49
East Peoria 61, Washington 55, OT
East St. Louis 74, Taylorville 35
Englewood STEM 64, Kennedy 63
Fenwick 103, Steinmetz 31
Grayslake Central 57, Northside Prep 37
Herrin 50, Olney (Richland County) 32
Hillcrest 70, Crete-Monee 38
Hyde Park 74, Chicago (Comer) 42
Jacksonville 64, Chatham Glenwood 56
Jerseyville Jersey 57, Highland 52
Kankakee 52, Providence 42
Lake Forest 72, Senn 37
Lakes Community 56, Vernon Hills 52
Lemont 70, Thornridge 49
Lincoln 48, Danville 42
Lindblom 75, Hinsdale South 69
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Champaign Central 49
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 69, Oak Lawn Richards 36
Metamora 77, Streator 46
Morton 68, Bloomington 43
Mount Vernon 53, Marion 48
Mt. Zion 70, Charleston 47
Nazareth 54, Glenbard South 42
Niles Notre Dame 48, Antioch 35
Normal West 0, Champaign Centennial 0
Ottawa 61, Dixon 52
Payton 45, Lake View 24
Peoria Manual 59, Peoria (H.S.) 51
Richwoods 51, Peoria Notre Dame 40
Rock Island 63, Galesburg 53
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 72, Springfield 38
Schurz 65, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 48
Simeon 97, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 32
Springfield Southeast 53, Springfield Lanphier 49
St. Ignatius 95, Elmwood Park 46
St. Laurence 73, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48
St. Patrick 77, Grayslake North 32
St. Viator 57, Ridgewood 55
Sterling 88, Morris 60
Thornton Fractional North 29, Bremen 28
Tinley Park 62, Harvey Thornton 57
Triad 43, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30
Westinghouse 115, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 46
Class 4A=
Andrew 67, Thornwood 66, OT
Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Lockport 54
Barrington 64, Buffalo Grove 62
Bartlett 57, Batavia 49
Belleville East 69, Granite City 35
Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln Way Central 55, OT
Bradley-Bourbonnais 54, Plainfield South 50
Brother Rice 72, Blue Island Eisenhower 53
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 76, Thornton Fractional South 59
Collinsville 71, Edwardsville 56
Curie 67, Leyden 56
DeKalb 52, St. Charles North 46
Downers North 71, Downers South 41
Dundee-Crown 64, South Elgin 58
Evanston Township 48, Conant 34
Fremd 66, Wheeling 40
Glenbrook North 69, Von Steuben 41
Glenbrook South 52, Hoffman Estates 38
Hampshire 61, Larkin 49
Hersey 54, Lake Zurich 41
Hinsdale Central 56, Proviso West 36
Homewood-Flossmoor 58, Stagg 44
Joliet West 68, Joliet Central 33
Kenwood 94, Shepard 43
Lake Park 53, Wheaton North 34
Libertyville 58, Zion Benton 29
Lincoln Park 62, OPRF 60
Lincoln-Way East 71, Aurora (East) 42
Lisle (Benet Academy) 74, Addison Trail 30
Loyola 37, Maine South 17
Lyons 65, Chicago (Jones) 33
Marist 60, Sandburg 44
Moline 74, Minooka 54
Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Plainfield East 51
Naperville North 53, York 43
New Trier 73, Elk Grove 41
Niles North 62, Niles West 61
Normal Community 63, East Moline United Township 45
O’Fallon 55, Belleville West 46
Oak Lawn Community 71, Rich Township 65
Oswego East 85, Lincoln Way West 31
Palatine 69, Grant 37
Prospect 62, Waukegan 35
Proviso East 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 50
Quincy 71, Alton 42
Riverside-Brookfield 60, Chicago (Lane) 58
Rolling Meadows 53, Schaumburg 31
Romeoville 62, Plainfield North 46
St. Charles East 70, Streamwood 38
St. Rita 104, Morgan Park 47
Stevenson 43, Highland Park 8
Taft 51, Maine East 40
Warren Township 75, Mundelein 58
Waubonsie Valley 54, Oswego 40
Wheaton Warrenville South 59, Glenbard East 25
Whitney Young 84, Argo 60
Willowbrook 66, Metea Valley 64, OT
Yorkville 51, Pekin 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aledo (Mercer County) vs. Erie-Prophetstown, ppd.
Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Pecatonica, ppd.
Aurora Christian vs. Sandwich, ppd.
Burlington Central vs. Cary-Grove, ppd.
Byron vs. Winnebago, ppd.
Dakota vs. Earlville, ppd.
Eureka vs. Rock Falls, ppd.
Farmington vs. Riverdale, ppd.
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) vs. Rockford Christian, ppd.
Kaneland vs. Sycamore, ppd.
Marmion vs. Plano, ppd.
Prairie Ridge vs. Woodstock North, ppd.
Rockford Auburn vs. Algonquin (Jacobs), ppd.
Rockford Boylan vs. Crystal Lake Central, ppd.
Rockford Guilford vs. Rockford Jefferson, ppd.
Rockford Lutheran vs. Woodstock Marian, ppd.
St. Edward vs. Johnsburg, ppd.
St. Francis vs. Wauconda, ppd.
Stillman Valley vs. Kewanee, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/