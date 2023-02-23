Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collinsville 71, Belleville West 56

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Altamont 62, Carlyle 48

Arcola 48, Okaw Valley 41

Bloomington Christian 70, Watseka (coop) 34

Bluford Webber 59, Waltonville 57

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 43, Augusta Southeastern 31

Camp Point Central 67, Mendon Unity 43

Casey-Westfield 56, Neoga 35

Catlin (Salt Fork) 52, Danville Schlarman 29

Centralia Christ Our Rock 61, Cisne 46

Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Champaign Judah Christian 32

Chicago CICS-Ellison 77, Universal 59

Chicago Marshall 53, Collins Academy 27

Corliss 63, Bowen 58

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 68, Argenta-Oreana 50

Decatur St. Teresa 49, Heyworth 43

Effingham St. Anthony 62, North Clay 45

Elmwood 52, Annawan 42

Gallatin County 74, Crab Orchard 68

Goreville 88, Cobden 51

Hinckley-Big Rock 67, Mooseheart 34

Hope Academy 90, (Chicago ) Wolcott 21

Illini Bluffs 65, Delavan 34

Jacksonville Routt 67, Greenfield-Northwestern 43

LeRoy 56, Milford 51

Lexington 61, Flanagan-Cornell 25

Lovejoy 57, Maryville Christian 44

Macon Meridian 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50

Madison 78, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 56

Manley 67, Providence-St. Mel 47

Midland 45, Newark 42

Mounds Meridian 86, Cairo 47

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 68, Illini Central 59

Nokomis 56, St Elmo-Brownstown 37

Norris City (NCOE) 56, Pope County 42

Okawville 63, Marissa/Coulterville 52

Oneida (ROWVA) 41, Abingdon 36

Payson Seymour 41, New Berlin 38

Peoria Christian 60, Peoria Heights (Quest) 47

Princeville 71, Stark County 42

Putnam County 64, Yorkville Christian 60

Raymond Lincolnwood 49, Bunker Hill 24

Richards def. Tilden, forfeit

Serena 63, Dwight 41

Sesser-Valier 57, Steeleville 49

Springfield Calvary 69, Winchester (West Central) 68

St. Anne 75, Grant Park 62

St. Bede 61, Ottawa Marquette 57

St. Francis de Sales 45, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 40

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 56, Griggsville-Perry 53

Tuscola 101, Villa Grove/Heritage 35

Waterloo Gibault 67, Father McGivney 43

Wayne City 57, New Athens 39

Class 2A=

Alton Marquette 57, Litchfield 38

BHRA 56, Tolono Unity 55

Bloomington Central Catholic 67, Riverton 31

Breese Central 60, Trenton Wesclin 46

Breese Mater Dei 51, Nashville 37

Carterville 58, Eldorado 48

Chicago (Christ the King) 70, Raby 42

Chicago (Clark) 79, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 18

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 56, Farragut 53

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 85, Dunbar 81

Chicago CICS-Longwood 61, Leo 53

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 69, Harlan 51

Columbia 59, Red Bud 50

DePaul College Prep 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 25

Erie-Prophetstown 65, Hall 48

Fairbury Prairie Central 68, Clifton Central 33

Francis Parker 58, Chicago (Ogden International) 57

Greenville 65, Salem 56

Joliet Catholic 80, Chicago Christian 60

Julian 52, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 50

Kankakee (McNamara) 57, Reed-Custer 55

Latin 77, Holy Trinity 34

Lawrenceville 64, Fairfield 43

Lisle 51, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50

Maroa-Forsyth 54, Clinton 51

Massac County 70, Johnston City 57

Monticello 63, Gilman Iroquois West 38

Montini 45, IC Catholic 43

Mt. Carmel 63, Newton 53

Murphysboro 53, Benton 51

Normal University 62, Tri-Valley 31

North Lawndale 72, Orr 57

Northridge Prep 80, Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 23

Pana 58, Hillsboro 55

Peotone 48, Beecher 44

Petersburg PORTA 53, Auburn 46

Phillips 123, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 48

Pinckneyville 61, Freeburg 39

Pleasant Plains 41, North-Mac 25

Pontiac 78, Manteno 52

Quincy Notre Dame 75, Illini West (Carthage) 47

Robinson 60, Flora 53

Rockridge 45, Monmouth-Roseville 37

Roxana 34, Piasa Southwestern 24

Seneca 56, El Paso-Gridley 55

Sherrard 63, Knoxville 50

St. Joseph-Ogden 73, Fithian Oakwood 36

Teutopolis 68, Shelbyville 35

Vienna 70, Carmi White County 47

Warsaw 65, Macomb 42

Wells 68, Clemente 32

Wheaton Academy 69, Chicago Academy 33

Williamsville 59, Tremont 57

Class 3A=

Bogan 84, Chicago (Goode) 38

Brooks Academy 94, Evergreen Park 73

Carbondale 35, Mascoutah 33

Carmel 43, Bensenville (Fenton) 39

Centralia 66, Waterloo 49

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 69, Prosser 63

Chicago Ag Science 59, Oak Forest 46

Chicago Little Village 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 63

Chicago Mt. Carmel 88, Hancock 18

De La Salle 84, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 23

Decatur MacArthur 54, Eisenhower 37

Deerfield 46, Amundsen 32

Dunlap 62, La Salle-Peru 49

East Peoria 61, Washington 55, OT

East St. Louis 74, Taylorville 35

Englewood STEM 64, Kennedy 63

Fenwick 103, Steinmetz 31

Grayslake Central 57, Northside Prep 37

Herrin 50, Olney (Richland County) 32

Hillcrest 70, Crete-Monee 38

Hyde Park 74, Chicago (Comer) 42

Jacksonville 64, Chatham Glenwood 56

Jerseyville Jersey 57, Highland 52

Kankakee 52, Providence 42

Lake Forest 72, Senn 37

Lakes Community 56, Vernon Hills 52

Lemont 70, Thornridge 49

Lincoln 48, Danville 42

Lindblom 75, Hinsdale South 69

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Champaign Central 49

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 69, Oak Lawn Richards 36

Metamora 77, Streator 46

Morton 68, Bloomington 43

Mount Vernon 53, Marion 48

Mt. Zion 70, Charleston 47

Nazareth 54, Glenbard South 42

Niles Notre Dame 48, Antioch 35

Normal West 0, Champaign Centennial 0

Ottawa 61, Dixon 52

Payton 45, Lake View 24

Peoria Manual 59, Peoria (H.S.) 51

Richwoods 51, Peoria Notre Dame 40

Rock Island 63, Galesburg 53

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 72, Springfield 38

Schurz 65, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 48

Simeon 97, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 32

Springfield Southeast 53, Springfield Lanphier 49

St. Ignatius 95, Elmwood Park 46

St. Laurence 73, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48

St. Patrick 77, Grayslake North 32

St. Viator 57, Ridgewood 55

Sterling 88, Morris 60

Thornton Fractional North 29, Bremen 28

Tinley Park 62, Harvey Thornton 57

Triad 43, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30

Westinghouse 115, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 46

Class 4A=

Andrew 67, Thornwood 66, OT

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Lockport 54

Barrington 64, Buffalo Grove 62

Bartlett 57, Batavia 49

Belleville East 69, Granite City 35

Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln Way Central 55, OT

Bradley-Bourbonnais 54, Plainfield South 50

Brother Rice 72, Blue Island Eisenhower 53

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 76, Thornton Fractional South 59

Collinsville 71, Edwardsville 56

Curie 67, Leyden 56

DeKalb 52, St. Charles North 46

Downers North 71, Downers South 41

Dundee-Crown 64, South Elgin 58

Evanston Township 48, Conant 34

Fremd 66, Wheeling 40

Glenbrook North 69, Von Steuben 41

Glenbrook South 52, Hoffman Estates 38

Hampshire 61, Larkin 49

Hersey 54, Lake Zurich 41

Hinsdale Central 56, Proviso West 36

Homewood-Flossmoor 58, Stagg 44

Joliet West 68, Joliet Central 33

Kenwood 94, Shepard 43

Lake Park 53, Wheaton North 34

Libertyville 58, Zion Benton 29

Lincoln Park 62, OPRF 60

Lincoln-Way East 71, Aurora (East) 42

Lisle (Benet Academy) 74, Addison Trail 30

Loyola 37, Maine South 17

Lyons 65, Chicago (Jones) 33

Marist 60, Sandburg 44

Moline 74, Minooka 54

Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Plainfield East 51

Naperville North 53, York 43

New Trier 73, Elk Grove 41

Niles North 62, Niles West 61

Normal Community 63, East Moline United Township 45

O’Fallon 55, Belleville West 46

Oak Lawn Community 71, Rich Township 65

Oswego East 85, Lincoln Way West 31

Palatine 69, Grant 37

Prospect 62, Waukegan 35

Proviso East 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 50

Quincy 71, Alton 42

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Chicago (Lane) 58

Rolling Meadows 53, Schaumburg 31

Romeoville 62, Plainfield North 46

St. Charles East 70, Streamwood 38

St. Rita 104, Morgan Park 47

Stevenson 43, Highland Park 8

Taft 51, Maine East 40

Warren Township 75, Mundelein 58

Waubonsie Valley 54, Oswego 40

Wheaton Warrenville South 59, Glenbard East 25

Whitney Young 84, Argo 60

Willowbrook 66, Metea Valley 64, OT

Yorkville 51, Pekin 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aledo (Mercer County) vs. Erie-Prophetstown, ppd.

Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Pecatonica, ppd.

Aurora Christian vs. Sandwich, ppd.

Burlington Central vs. Cary-Grove, ppd.

Byron vs. Winnebago, ppd.

Dakota vs. Earlville, ppd.

Eureka vs. Rock Falls, ppd.

Farmington vs. Riverdale, ppd.

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) vs. Rockford Christian, ppd.

Kaneland vs. Sycamore, ppd.

Marmion vs. Plano, ppd.

Prairie Ridge vs. Woodstock North, ppd.

Rockford Auburn vs. Algonquin (Jacobs), ppd.

Rockford Boylan vs. Crystal Lake Central, ppd.

Rockford Guilford vs. Rockford Jefferson, ppd.

Rockford Lutheran vs. Woodstock Marian, ppd.

St. Edward vs. Johnsburg, ppd.

St. Francis vs. Wauconda, ppd.

Stillman Valley vs. Kewanee, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press