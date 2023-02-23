Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Norwalk 50, Shelby 47

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Fremont Ross 48, Sylvania Northview 34

Holland Springfield 41, Perrysburg 37

Tol. Start 50, Sylvania Southview 29

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Findlay 25

Division II=

Region 6=

Bryan 47, St. Marys Memorial 39

Lima Bath 38, Findlay Liberty-Benton 30

Napoleon 55, Oak Harbor 12

STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28

Sandusky Perkins 23, Bellevue 19

Tol. Rogers 54, Wauseon 49

Division III=

Region 10=

Castalia Margaretta 37, Bucyrus Wynford 25

Delphos Jefferson 49, Harrod Allen E. 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Sherwood Fairview 49

Upper Sandusky 44, Bellville Clear Fork 34

Region 12=

Cols. Africentric 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 26

Division IV=

Region 13=

Lakeside Danbury 44, Mansfield Christian 35

Region 14=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Sycamore Mohawk 38

Columbus Grove 55, Leipsic 51

Defiance Ayersville 39, Stryker 34

Kalida 64, Cory-Rawson 35

Kansas Lakota 41, Elmore Woodmore 36

McComb 44, Carey 42

Tol. Christian 56, Gibsonburg 32

Region 15=

Crown City S. Gallia 70, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44

Portsmouth Notre Dame 38, Lucasville Valley 28

Region 16=

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, New Bremen 33, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

