Pet of the Week: Meet Finn  

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week has so much fur he’s like a mini Chewbacca.

Finn is a one year old Shih Tzu/Maltese that has a big heart for everyone including kids, other dogs and cats. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that he’s also more laid back than his daughter, Pippa , a Black Shih Tzu/Maltese that’s also up for adoption.

“Finn is not a hyperactive dog, now his one daughter Pippa, she’s six months old, she has more energy to her since she’s a puppy. And so, she has a little bit more energy, Finn is just kind of laid back and he’ll just do whatever you need to do.”

Gibson also said that the Shelter’s annual Yappy Hour is right around the corner.

“7th annual Yappy Hour is around the corner, it’s two weeks from today which is very hard to believe and as a non-profit you know that’s how we’re able to help animals like Finn and Pippa and the other one-hundred and twenty animals we have in this building.”

Yappy Hour will take place on March 9th at the Zanesville Country Club from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Tickets are $50 and if you want to get yourself a ticket or want to adopt Finn or Pippa or any other pet at the Animal Shelter Society, you can visit the Shelter during open hours or visit their website at animalsheltersociety.org.