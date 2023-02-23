Parents Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case

The parents of three Zanesville children plead guilty this week to charges of child abuse.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Ryan Norman plead guilty to second degree felony counts of endangering children with a prior offense, while Wendy Norman plead guilty to three third degree felony counts of endangering children.

Officials said in October 2021, the children reported the physical and emotional abused they were suffering to school authorities.

Children’s Services removed the children from their home the same day.

Authorities said the children described nearly two years of maltreatment at their Maysville Pike home including being confined to an attic, going without eating and regular beatings. The children were exposed to their parents drug abuse.

Both Normans will be sentenced at a later date. Ryan Norman faces up to 24 years in prison, while Wendy Norman faces nine.