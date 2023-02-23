Home Invasion Arrest

Nichole Hannahs

The sheriff’s office in Licking County said a Galloway man is in custody after being held on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The incident happened just before 8AM Wednesday in the 5000 block of Marion Road. The Sheriff’s Office said an elderly female stated a male subject had entered the home, threatened her and took property from her residence including a vehicle.

A tip led deputies to the 5400 block of Marion Road where they found the vehicle abandoned. A K9 began a track at the vehicle leading them to the 4600 block of Marion Road where the suspect was located and taken into custody.

The suspect is identified as Jacob Heyder. He remains in the Licking County Jail.

